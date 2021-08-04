Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 137.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DCPH. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.50. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $29.05 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.45.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 345,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.