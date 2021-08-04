Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Up 8.3%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s share price was up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.60 and last traded at $31.96. Approximately 15,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 269,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 379.54% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. On average, research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 345,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

