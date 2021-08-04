Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They set a buy rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Delivery Hero from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DLVHF stock opened at $153.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

