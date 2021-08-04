Deri Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $318,155.00 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and $318,155.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00048489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00100652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00143455 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,633.71 or 1.00136727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.85 or 0.00846011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

