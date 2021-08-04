Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Holcim in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Holcim presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $11.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.21. Holcim has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Holcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

