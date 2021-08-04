Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW) rose 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €57.86 ($68.07) and last traded at €57.60 ($67.76). Approximately 1,607,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €57.35 ($67.47).

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €57.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.25.

About Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

