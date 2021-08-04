Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 70,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,930. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.