Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.83 price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $20.78. The stock had a trading volume of 70,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,930. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.66.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
