Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Receives €63.82 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.82 ($75.08).

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLG shares. Barclays set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) target price on Dialog Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

ETR:DLG opened at €65.10 ($76.59) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a twelve month high of €66.36 ($78.07). The business’s 50 day moving average is €65.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

