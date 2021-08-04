Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $75-79 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.02 million.Digi International also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.230-$0.250 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.19.

DGII traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.70. 116,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,899. The company has a market cap of $704.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.66. Digi International has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Digi International will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

