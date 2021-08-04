Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

DLR has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Shares of DLR opened at $155.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.88. Digital Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $164.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total transaction of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 361,440 shares of company stock valued at $56,376,705. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,699,000 after acquiring an additional 24,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

