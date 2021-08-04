Digital Reserve Currency Price Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $2.52 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011047 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $180.92 or 0.00458677 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000915 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (CRYPTO:DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.