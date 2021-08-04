DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.76 on Monday. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBRG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,538,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,912,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,463,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,547,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

