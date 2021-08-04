Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 21.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 594,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,389 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Emerald were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerald during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Emerald by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Emerald during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Emerald during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Emerald during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 29.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEX stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

