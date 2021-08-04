Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $515.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.71.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

