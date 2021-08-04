Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRWG. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 238.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,545,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,497 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after purchasing an additional 335,237 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $16,309,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in GrowGeneration by 192.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 195,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 128,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in GrowGeneration by 84.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 242,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 110,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GrowGeneration currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.22.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $3,188,250.00. Also, Director Stephen Aiello sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 377,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,491,970.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,300. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.64 and a beta of 2.88.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. GrowGeneration’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

