Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,284 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.80% of Cumulus Media worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $255.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.21. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

