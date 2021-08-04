Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 5,787 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.35% of Manitex International worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.06 million, a PE ratio of -20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52. Manitex International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $47.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

