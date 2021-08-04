Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,184 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BayCom were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BayCom by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after buying an additional 48,886 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 36.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 241,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BayCom by 21.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 166,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BayCom during the first quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

BayCom stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.98 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. BayCom Corp has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. BayCom had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 19.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

