Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 582 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of QAD worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

QADB opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. QAD Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $82.97 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QADB shares. TheStreet cut shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

