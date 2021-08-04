Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 27,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,853,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SI. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,580 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,598,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,920,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SI stock opened at $100.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.55. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

