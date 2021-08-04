Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 66.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 825,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,669,622 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 713.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.55.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 21.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

