Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 257,840 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.60% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 35.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 52.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 138,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

AGTC stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.83, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.99.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

