Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Short Interest Update

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,510,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 5,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 10.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 87.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 136,806 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.14. The stock had a trading volume of 45,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,686. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.17. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $127.86.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 46.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

