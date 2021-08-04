DistX (DISTX) Achieves Market Cap of $20,322.91

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, DistX has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. DistX has a market capitalization of $20,322.91 and $18,771.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DistX coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00047896 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00101688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00142983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,333.72 or 1.00081667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.13 or 0.00842540 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. The official website for DistX is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

DistX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

