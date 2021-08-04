DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Sitrin Capital Management LLC

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up 3.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $238,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $274,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 13.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 12.2% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 17,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

DocuSign stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.76. 19,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,024. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.49 and a twelve month high of $310.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.12, a PEG ratio of 105.41 and a beta of 0.85.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,879 shares of company stock worth $36,508,825. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.