Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives $84.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.47. 2,813,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,654. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,479,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,616,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.6% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,979,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.