DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Now Covered by Gordon Haskett

Equities researchers at Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DASH. Evercore ISI began coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.21.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $177.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.97. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.23.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $11,112,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,112,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,294,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,165,854 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.