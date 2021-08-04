DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Buys 1,000 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank increased its position in Nutrien by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $753,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $5,680,000. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Susquehanna raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

NYSE NTR traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $58.37. 26,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,102. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $33.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

