DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.8% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 172.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.8% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 780 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,675,000 shares of company stock valued at $447,896,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.82. The stock had a trading volume of 44,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,764,384. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.66 and a fifty-two week high of $91.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16. The firm has a market cap of $250.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

