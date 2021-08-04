DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Purchases 8,703 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 2.6% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 2,192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,276,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,725,000 after buying an additional 1,221,089 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 17,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 218,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNI. TheStreet raised Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Loop Capital raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

CNI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,261. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.29. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $96.76 and a one year high of $119.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

