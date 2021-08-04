DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Trims Stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,825 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 71,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 30,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 692.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,670,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,078,000 after buying an additional 2,333,245 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 404.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after buying an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,449,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,190,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 77,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.31.

CVE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. 128,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,900,375. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -168.40 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.0139 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

