Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $538.25 million.Douglas Dynamics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$2.200 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

NYSE PLOW traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $38.36. The company had a trading volume of 88,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $880.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Douglas Dynamics has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $51.44.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $157.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 104.59%.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 146,951 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,673.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.