Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading Down 3.2%

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)’s share price dropped 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.30 and last traded at $59.91. Approximately 8,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,416,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOCS shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

In other Doximity news, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Doximity stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

