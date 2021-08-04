Dropbox (DBX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of DBX stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of -52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.89.

DBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other Dropbox news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 8,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $236,146.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,337 shares of company stock worth $5,192,802 over the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.