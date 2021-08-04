Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DBX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dropbox will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $131,953.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 178,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,802. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

