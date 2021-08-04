DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.52 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.13 or 0.00028230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $383,334.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded up 15.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00048774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00099249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00143134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,258.31 or 0.99614407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.68 or 0.00851766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,576 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,732 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

