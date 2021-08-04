Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $467.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.80. Duluth has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Duluth by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Duluth by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Duluth by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

