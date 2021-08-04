Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:DNB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.93. The stock had a trading volume of 46,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.63. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 47,700 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $999,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,373.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

