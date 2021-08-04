DXdao Hits Market Capitalization of $15.65 Million (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. DXdao has a market capitalization of $15.65 million and $538,019.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DXdao has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for about $317.23 or 0.00797064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.48 or 0.00440901 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004211 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000054 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

