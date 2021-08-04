Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $65.27

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.27 and last traded at $65.17, with a volume of 6274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.47, a P/E/G ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $219,006.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,913.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 350,903 shares of company stock valued at $19,561,020. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 292.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

