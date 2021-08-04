Eagle Global Advisors LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,528,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,307,000 after purchasing an additional 194,617 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,743,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,763,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,070,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,663,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,049,000 after acquiring an additional 167,274 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $222.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.88 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.