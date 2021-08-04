Eagle Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) by 60.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,740 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $7,470,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $500,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,994,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSC stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

