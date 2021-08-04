Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.300-$1.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEA. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.43.

NYSE DEA opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Easterly Government Properties has a 1 year low of $19.64 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $196,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,090.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,140. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

