Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.800-$9.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eastman Chemical also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.80-9.20 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.29.

EMN stock traded down $2.75 on Wednesday, hitting $109.02. 460,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,295. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,974 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,539 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

