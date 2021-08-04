easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EJTTF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

