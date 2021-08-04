easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EJTTF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.