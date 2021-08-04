easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 962.93 ($12.58).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EZJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

easyJet stock traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 820.60 ($10.72). The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,008. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,890.58.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

