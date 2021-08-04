Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,111. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $12.36.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
