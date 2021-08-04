Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 49,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,111. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $12.36.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.