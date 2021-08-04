Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of NYSE:EOI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. 76,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,059. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $19.03.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
