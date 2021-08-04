Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NYSE:EOI traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. 76,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,059. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.43. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $19.03.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.