Eaton Vance Management Acquires Shares of 1,300 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 870.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 84,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $158.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.36. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WSM shares. Cowen started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.62.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at $90,721,982.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

