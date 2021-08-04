Eaton Vance Management Buys Shares of 12,000 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $32,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,239.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.31 per share, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 165,666 shares of company stock worth $2,591,289. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.